NHL Rumors and Notes: Ilya Kovalchuk, Kyle Connor, and Joel Edmundson

Ilya Kovalchuk draws interest from several teams plus more

Eric Engels of SportsNet: A motivated Ilya Kovalchuk continues to draw interest from other hockey teams. Marc Bergevin selling at the trade deadline looks more likely but not yet.

In 15 games, the winger has six goals and 12 points including an overtime game-winner against Toronto. Boston, Edmonton, and Calgary show varying levels of interest currently. Edmonton seems to be the best fit currently.

Max Domi looks to be just pure speculation while it would take a ton to pry Tomas Tatar away. It seems Nate Thompson is the most likely Montreal player to move before the deadline — before anyone else.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that Tomas Tatar and Jeff Petry are not being shopped. Where they sit in the standings at the trade deadline will determine if they move out some of their pending UFAs.

Is Kyle Connor trade bait?

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: This is not the first time Connor has been mentioned in trade rumors. The first time was during restricted free agency. He signed a seven-year, $50 million deal in the end. That was September with so much hope for Winnipeg.

With the season going sideways for the Jets, Winnipeg listening to offers on Connor speaks volumes. It’s likely little comes from this. On the other hand, Connor had a goal in eight games before scoring on Saturday afternoon against Ottawa. Bowen Byram would be a centerpiece to a deal from Colorado. Unfortunately, Byram would not be that top defensive piece for a couple of seasons.

Winnipeg needs an NHL defenseman now, not later. Connor appears safe.

Joel Edmundson and the business…

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: All Joel Edmundson wanted to do was stay in St. Louis. Sadly for the defenseman, that was not in the cards. Edmundson knew what was coming when he won his arbitration. He left St. Louis for Carolina after being traded in September. Justin Faulk went the other way and signed a seven-year extension.

The interesting thing is this. Edmundson grasps it is a business and trades happen all the time. He just did not expect it to be him.