NHL Rumors and Notes: Buffalo Sabres – Ullmark, Hutton, The Need For Scoring, Bogosian, and Rodrigues

Ullmark out with a lower-body injury, Hutton’s time again

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark will be out for three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Hockey Beat: Carter Hutton will be the starter for the next couple of weeks. He hasn’t played much because of the play of Ullmark, but Hutton says “Now I have time to get in there and just play my game.”

“I’ve been in this situation before,” Hutton said of being injured. “I feel bad for him because he was playing great. He’s obviously been rock solid all year, and he’s been having a great year, for sure. It’s a tough injury.”

Sabres GM still looking for scoring help … Botterill on Bogosian and Rodrigues’ trade requests

Heather Engel of NHL.com: Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill said again that he’s looking for some scoring depth ahead of NHL trade deadline on February 24th.

“We’ve been very honest from that standpoint,” Botterill said. “I think if we can add more to our sort of offensive mix, we’re certainly looking for it. I think also when you can add to just our team speed up front, it’s another thing you look at.”

Jeff Skinner returned to the lineup on Tuesday which will definitely help their scoring. Victor Olofsson – third in goals for the Sabres with 16 – is still a couple of weeks away from returning.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian and Evan Rodrigues have both requested trades earlier in the season.

“If a player does go to the media, it’s not going to change how we’re going to dictate things,” Botterill said. “If something materializes that improves our team, we’ll certainly make that move from that standpoint. But I also think that it’s something the coaching staff reflects on every day and sort of sees what is the group that can help us win.”

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Sabres GM Botterill continued on Bogosian and Rodrigues. Both continue to work and to try and find a role with the team. They have talked to management and coaches.

“They had conversations with myself and, more importantly, with Ralph about just where their status is with our team here now and how we felt about some of their comments,” he said.”