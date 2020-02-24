NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Ducks hold out a forward last night

Elliott Teaford: The Anaheim Ducks held forward Derek Grant out of last night’s game for “precautionary reasons.”

Tatar and Petry likely staying in Montreal

Eric Engels: As of late last night, it would be a surprise if the Montreal Canadiens traded forward Tomas Tatar and defenseman Jeff Petry.

Nicolas Poulin: (through translation and before Ilya Kovalchuk was traded to the Captials) Martin McGuire: “(Ilya Kovalchuk) received a contractual offer from the management of the CH. He will have to decide whether to accept this one-year proposal, which is estimated to be around US $ 3.5 million. Of course, he could refuse it, and then check its market value.”

Penguins eyeing depth forwards

Rob Rossi: The Pittsburgh Penguins are still interested in adding a depth forward – ideally a third-line winger.

The Penguins are not looking to trade or acquire a defenseman.

Dan Kingerski: One forward to keep an eye on for the Penguins is Hurricanes Erik Haula.

Hurricanes looking at defensemen and goaltenders

Mark Lazerus: The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t been willing to consider the Chicago Blackhawks very high asking price for goaltender Robin Lehner.

Pierre LeBrun: The Hurricanes were out on Lehner because of the high price before their goalies went down on Saturday night. Does that change now? thinks they should look at Anaheim Ducks Ryan Miller.

TSN: The Carolina Hurricanes have been on the lookout for a defenseman for a while now. They also need some goaltending depth.

Two available options on the blueline include Sami Vatanen and Tyson Barrie, though owner Tom Dundon isn’t a fan of trading for rental players.

One trade chip the Hurricanes have is pending UFA forward Erik Haula. They do also hold an extra first-round pick – the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Hurricanes have been dangling a first-round pick.