NHL Rumors: Alexander Romanov, Andrei Markov, and the Salary Cap

No need to panic that Romanov hasn’t signed with the Canadiens yet

Eric Engels: The Montreal Canadiens are extremely confident that they will be able to sign Alexander Romanov. There is no rush right now to get a deal done.

Eric Engels : Until the NHL figures out how the remainder of the season will play out – if it does at all – will help determine when a deal becomes official. Romanov would have an interest in signing a contract that kicks in for the 2019-20 season as it would burn a year on his contract. Players/teams are not allowed to sign contracts that involves playing this season – as of this time.

End of the road for Markov?

Andrew Zadarnowski: Defenseman Andrei Markov is not expected to get a contract offer for Lokomotiv of the KHL. This could be the end of the line for Markov.

McGuire says they’ll need to get creative to not have a significant drop in the salary cap

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pierre McGuire was on 93.7 the Fan on what could happen with regards to the salary cap.

“It’s something people aren’t paying enough attention to. (A salary cap drop) could be a major problem,” McGuire said. “The cap could drop anywhere from 25 to 40%. That’s significant.”

With the current cap of $81.3 million, a 25 percent decrease would put it at $61 million, a 40 percent decrease would be at $49 million.