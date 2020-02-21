NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Could the Canadiens add two Russians next year?

Igor Eronko: There is a chance that both Alexander Romanov and Alexei Marchenko join the Montreal Canadiens next season. Marchenko could be good for Romanov with knowing English and some NHL systems.

Blackhawks Gustafsson on his name being in the rumor mill

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks pending UFA defenseman Erik Gustafsson on being in the trade rumors: “Back in the day when you were single, it was just me. Now I’ve got to think about my family too. I’ve got two kids. But if it happens, we talked about it too, me and my wife. She’s ready if it’s happening.”

Oilers GM on what could happen with Jesse Puljujarvi

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: From a Q&A with Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland, he said that there are three or four things that could realistically happen with Jesse Puljujarvi.

“One, do you want to trade him in a rental? He’s a 21-year-old player who was the fourth overall pick, do you want to trade him in a rental deal and get someone on the short term and they’re gone and that asset is gone? No. 2, and Jesse and his agent have made it very clear to me last summer that he didn’t want to play for the Oilers. So, I’m going to proceed along that way. So No. 2 is, do you trade him at the draft in June? That would be hockey trade versus a rental trade. No. 3, if you can’t find a hockey trade, he would have the decision whether he wants to play in Europe again in 2020-21 or does he want to come back to the Edmonton Oilers? I don’t know what the future brings until I start to get on the phone.”

Holland said that this past offseason and at the start of the season there were some offers that were interesting, but not enough to make the deal. Trading Puljujarvi for a rental would depend on the rental player.