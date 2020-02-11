NHL Rumors: Alec Martinez, RFA Defensemen, and Ryan Strome

Alec Martinez still fighting in Los Angeles

Lisa Dillman of The Athletic: Alec Martinez fights for his team and has no matter how bad things have gotten for Los Angeles. The Kings’ defenseman is 32-years old with one year remaining on his current deal. There are quite a few teams that are looking for a defensive defenseman

Martinez and his versatility add to his value. Fortunately, Los Angeles can wait if no team presents a good enough offer. The Kings possess some leverage and can trade Martinez anytime in the next year. Martinez’s fighting displays his ability to do anything for his team even in a lost season.

Some RFA defensemen to keep an eye on…

Steven Ellis of The Hockey News: While Darnell Nurse signed a two-year bridge deal on Monday, other RFA defensemen remain on the radar. Anthony DeAngelo looks to get a big raise from the Rangers while on pace for around 60 points. Then there is Mikhail Sergachev from Tampa Bay. Sergachev represents a crop of RFA’s that Tampa has.

The problem with him is that Tampa Bay may have little choice but to offer him a bridge deal like the $5.6 million AAV that Nurse received. However, does Tampa inch that dollar amount higher?

After that, Ethan Bear establishing himself as a bonafide NHL defenseman only increases his dollar amount by the day for the Edmonton Oilers. Vince Dunn plays well enough away from the puck to merit a bigger deal from St. Louis.

One of the most underrated defensemen on this list remains Ryan Pulock. Pulock looks to be on pace for a 45-point season while playing several different roles at once for New York. Devon Toews establishing himself as a versatile threat is another Islander who could cash in.

Erik Cernak hits big, plays physical, and can provide some offensive punch at times. Tampa Bay has a pipeline of defensemen in their system so they have options.

Ryan Strome and the Rangers?

Emily Kaplan of ESPN.com: Can Ryan Strome stay in New York? New York lets him play top-line center minutes (19 a night now) and the results have been amazing. Strome has 45 points in 54 games and is an RFA after this season. It looks like, despite defensive shortcomings, New York will not trade him. Things could change but a bridge deal remains possible for Strome.