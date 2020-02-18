NHL Rumors: Alec Martinez On His Way To Vegas? Canucks and Blue Jackets Also Had Interest in Martinez

Martinez on his way to Vegas?

Bob McKenzie: Not done yet but the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights are finalizing a deal that would send defenseman Alec Martinez to Vegas.

Bob McKenzie: If the trade gets done, the expected return is for two second-round picks.

Dennis Bernstein: Martinez is being held out of tonight’s game.

David Schoen: Confirm the Golden Knights are close to acquiring Martinez. The earliest it will officially be done is Wednesday.

Jesse Granger: Confirm Bob McKenzie reports about a possible Martinez trade to the Golden Knights.

Think that it may be delayed until tomorrow for salary cap reasons. Cap Friendly showing that the Golden Knights have $859,230 in cap space which is equivalent to $3.4 million. Martinez carries a $4 million salary cap hit.

Maybe the Golden Knights have more projected cap space and they just need to move a few things around. Maybe another trade needs to happen first before they can add Martinez.

Ben Gotz: The Golden Knights have five second-round picks in the next two drafts.

2 in 2020 (their own and PIT)

3 in 2021(their own, NJD and STL)”

Canucks and Blue Jackets had looked at Martinez … Maple Leafs weren’t really interested

Frank Seravalli: Believe that the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets were also looking at Martinez over the last little bit.

The return the New Jersey Devils got for Andy Greene helped the potential return for Martinez. The Kings had originally asked for a second-round pick and a prospect for Martinez.

James Mirtle: The Toronto Maple Leafs weren’t really interested in Martinez.

The rental defensemen that were traded earlier today weren’t really in the Leafs market.