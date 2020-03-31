NHL Rumors: A College UFA Goalie … Pending UFAs Who May Not Be Back

A college free agent goaltender still unsigned

Frank Seravalli of TSN: (from earlier this month) There were teams who had been thinking about using a late round pick last year on Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon. The Winnipeg Jets were one of those teams.

There are numerous teams considering signing the free agent goalie – with six or seven to have shown serious interest earlier this month. He’ll be looking for the right fit over upfront money.

Looking at some pending UFAs who may not be back next season

Steven Ellis of The Hockey News: Looking a few pending unrestricted NHL free agents who could have played their last NHL game.

Corey Perry – Dallas Stars – It has been a difficult season for the 34-year old winger. He signed a one-year deal with the Stars last season after the Anaheim Ducks bought him out. The Stars will be looking to get younger and there may not be much interest in Perry.

Mikko Koivu – Minnesota Wild – The 37-year old hasn’t been really interested in playing anywhere. He’s no longer been playing in a top-six role. May only be back if he takes a one-year deal around $1 million.

Dan Hamhuis – Nashville Predators – Has over 1,100 and his role keeps reducing. He has battled injuries and likely not back with the Predators.

Jimmy Howard – Detroit Red Wings – The 36-year old had a 2-32-2 record this season. He has an injury history and may take a team that is desperate for a backup goalie.

Patrick Marleau – Pittsburgh Penguins – 1,723 career games and only got to play eight with the Penguins after a trade deadline deal.

Justin Williams – Carolina Hurricanes – Took the start of the season off. Recorded 11 points in 20 games once he decided he wanted to play again. The 38-year old doesn’t have much else to prove and could hang them up for good.