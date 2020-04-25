NHL Rumors: A Buyers Market This Offseason For Teams Looking For A Goaltenders

It could be a buyers market this offseason for goaltenders

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: One agent said back in January that if Jacob Markstrom was his client he should be after a five-year deal.

One source said that it’s going to be a buyers market this offseason. This would give the Canucks a bit of leverage.

Top goaltender you are scheduled to be 2020 NHL unrestricted free agents include Markstrom, Robin Lehner, Braden Holtby, Corey Crawford, Anton Khudobin, Jaroslav Halak, Thomas Greiss, Aaron Dell, Mike Smith, and Jimmy Howard.

Markstrom, Holtby, and Lehner are legit No. 1 goalies. The mid-tier is strong and could be 1A/B options.

The New York Rangers have three goalies and could move one: Igor Shesterkin, Alexandar Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have two RFA goalies in Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry and may not be able to afford both.

Teams that could be in the market for a goaltender – either starter or backup – include the Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton, Calgary Flames, and Vegas Golden Knights.

2020 pending NHL unrestricted free agent goaltenders