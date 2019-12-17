NHL News: Will Anyone Be Interested In Ilya Kovalchuk? Marc Crawford Suspended Until New Year

Kovalchuk will clear unconditional waivers at noon … will anyone be interested in signing him?

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings statement on Ilya Kovalchuk.

“Ilya Kovalchuk has left the team and been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract with the club.”

Chris Johnston: Kovalchuk received a $2.65 million bonus on Sunday. He’s giving up about $400,000 for the remainder this season and $4.25 million next year.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: At noon today Ilya Kovalchuk will be an unrestricted free agent.

There are some teams that think Kovalchuk is done in the NHL, but there are others that think the right fit for him is out there. He could fit on a second power-play unit and be on a league minimum salary.

There was zero trade market for him. The Kings are on the hook for Kovalchuk’s $6.25 million cap hit next season. The Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks had a prior interest in Kovalchuk before he signed with the Kings.

Would the Bruins be interested now? What about the Carolina Hurricanes?

Crawford suspended to the New Year

Mark Lazerus: The Chicago Blackhawks announced that Marc Crawford has been suspended until January 2nd. He will return to the team after that.

Daniel Carcillo: “I’ve heard from several current players that Marc has acknowledged his wrong ways in the past and has exhibited zero signs of repeating that same behavior It’s refreshing to see a coach rehabilitate himself, apologize for his wrong doings & take responsibility”