NHL News: Vegas Golden Knights, Players In Sweden Can Skate, and the 2020 NHL Draft

Golden Knights re-sign Roy
Jesse Granger: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Nicolas Roy to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $750,000.
Puck Pedia: Roy will get a base salary of $700,000 and a $50,000 signing bonus next year, followed by $750,000 in 2021-22.
When the deal is up Roy will still be two years away from unrestricted free agency. He had been in the final year of his entry-level contract.
Players in Sweden are skating and some aren’t happy about it
TSN: Darren Dreger said that players who are in Sweden are able to skate as local authorities allow it.
“I can tell you that there are some NHL players in North America who do not like the idea, given the competitive edge that you might see. What happens when these players are welcomed back to North America? No doubt about it, these players will be quarantined and there are some guys who believe that the players will also face mandatory NHL testing.”
Bettman on the 2020 NHL draft
Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: Gary Bettman on the 2020 NHL draft idea of holding it in June before the season is officially over.
“It was a trial balloon,” Commissioner Bettman said of the draft proposal. “No decision has been made. And I said as we were getting some feedback, ‘We don’t live in a world of perfect anymore. We’re going to have to make adjustments.’
“Ideally from our standpoint — and it would resolve a lot of issues — would be if we could complete the regular season, even if it’s on a centralized basis, and then go into the the way we normally play them.
“That would be ideal. But that’s, again, one of the numerous models we’re looking at, and if we can’t do ideal, if we can’t do perfect, we’re going to have to figure out what’s next to perfect.”