NHL News: Vegas Golden Knights, Players In Sweden Can Skate, and the 2020 NHL Draft

Golden Knights re-sign Roy

Jesse Granger: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Nicolas Roy to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $750,000.

Puck Pedia: Roy will get a base salary of $700,000 and a $50,000 signing bonus next year, followed by $750,000 in 2021-22.

When the deal is up Roy will still be two years away from unrestricted free agency. He had been in the final year of his entry-level contract.

Players in Sweden are skating and some aren’t happy about it

TSN: Darren Dreger said that players who are in Sweden are able to skate as local authorities allow it.

“I can tell you that there are some NHL players in North America who do not like the idea, given the competitive edge that you might see. What happens when these players are welcomed back to North America? No doubt about it, these players will be quarantined and there are some guys who believe that the players will also face mandatory NHL testing.”

Bettman on the 2020 NHL draft

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: Gary Bettman on the 2020 NHL draft idea of holding it in June before the season is officially over.