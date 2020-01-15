NHL News: Vegas Golden Knights Fire Head Coach Gerard Gallant, Hire Pete DeBoer

The Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Gerard Gallant and assistant coach Mike Kelly, and named Peter DeBoer as their new head coach.

The Golden Knights sit out of the playoffs at the moment, and they’ve lost 4 in a row.

If they had won 2 of those 4 games they would be in 1st place in the Pacific and tied for 2nd in points in the West. They do have games in hand.

Pierre LeBrun: “Gallant had one more year on his contract next season.”

NHL: The Golden Knights were tied with the Winnipeg Jets for the final wild card spot.

“In order for our team to reach its full potential, we determined a coaching change was necessary,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “Our team is capable of more than we have demonstrated this season.

David Pagnotta: Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon: “In DeBoer, we have a proven, experienced HC who we believe can help us achieve our ultimate goal. We are excited to welcome Peter & his family to the org. We look forward to a strong finish to the season & a successful tenure in the seasons to come.”

Thoughts from the media

Jason Gregor: “In two and a half seasons Gerard Gallant was 118-75-20. That is 9th most points in NHL. For an EXPANSION TEAM. And he is fired today. Crazy. Absolutely nuts.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Gallant is coach of the Pacific Division All-Star Team.”

Scott Billeck: “Gerard Gallant should be hired immediately by any team that wants to get better. Also, no one is safe.”

Matthew Barnaby: “Gallant being fired is beyond ridiculous”

Justin Emerson: “The Golden Knights’ underlying numbers suggest they are one of the better teams in the league but haven’t lived up to it. DeBoer is walking into a terrific situation to succeed” : “The Golden Knights’ underlying numbers suggest they are one of the better teams in the league but haven’t lived up to it. DeBoer is walking into a terrific situation to succeed” Sean Tierney: “VGK has some of the best underlying numbers in the NHL this season. They’ve struggled with some tough shooting and saves luck…DeBoer’s going to enjoy riding that regression in the back half of the year.”