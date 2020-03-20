NHL News: The Vancouver Canucks Sign a College Free Agent And Their 2016 Second-Round Pick

Canucks sign a college free agent

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have signed Marc Michaelis to a one-year contract. He was the 2019-20 WCHA Offensive Player of the year.

“Marc has exceptional offensive instincts and proven leadership,” said #Canucks GM Jim Benning. “We look forward to adding his skill and playmaking ability to the franchise.”

Vancouver Canucks: Benning on Michaelis: “He’s a good skater, buys time with the puck, has good vision on the ice, makes others around him better and he has good attention to detail. We think he can develop into a penalty-killer for us. I’m excited about him.”

Canucks sign their 2016 2nd round draft pick Will Lockwood

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have signed forward Will Lockwood to a two-year deal. Lockwood was drafted 64th overall in the second round of the 2016 draft.

“Will is a hard-working, two-way winger with natural scoring ability,” said #Canucks GM Jim Benning. “He plays with urgency and creates chances for himself and his teammates.”

Frank Seravalli: Lockwood gets a $925,000 AAV. He’ll get a $750,000 NHL salary, a $92,500 signing bonus and a games played bonus totaling $82,500.

Vancouver Canucks: Benning on Lockwood: “Lockwood is fast and plays with a lot of energy. He’s willing to get in on the forecheck, he’s physical and will hit. He’s a guy we see as a top-9 forward, at worst a fourth-line energy guy.”

Chris Peters: “Injuries have hampered Lockwood over the years, but at his best he plays a hard-nosed game while possessing more skill than often meets the eye. Subtle, crafty and he can hit, too. Would have had options as a UFA had Canucks not signed him.”

Sportsnet: Lockwood after signing a two-year deal with the Canucks: “It was a certainty since Day 1 since the draft years ago. They put their faith in me and I always recognized & appreciated that. They respected me going back for my senior year to get my degree and I told them this was where I always wanted to end up.”