NHL News: Team Statements on COVID-19, Caufield Returning to College, and the Sabres Sign A Forward

Kings, Ducks, and Rangers statements on COVID-19

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings statement after the Ottawa Senators player tested positive for COVID-19 after their games in California:

“As of this time, no current member of our organization has demonstrated any signs or symptoms consistent with onset of COVID-19 virus & we will continue to monitor this on a daily basis.”

Anaheim Ducks: Statement regarding COVID-19:

“The Anaheim Ducks are following the guidance of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other leading health organizations, and the National Hockey League (NHL) following confirmation that an Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19. Players from the Ducks have been under quarantine at their respective in- or off-season homes since the NHL’s suggested guidelines were announced March 12. No player in the organization has reported COVID-19 symptoms at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation regularly.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Statement from the New York Rangers yesterday said that no players have been tested so far:

“We have been following the recommendations of local and national health officials and continue to monitor our players closely. As of now, with our players remaining asymptomatic, none of them have been tested for Covid-19.”

Caufield returning to college next season

Eric Engels: The Montreal Canadiens recommended that Cole Caufield to remain in college for another season as opposed to turning pro. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin:

“This additional year in the NCAA will benefit Cole and will allow him to continue developing his skills within the Badgers’ environment. Cole is an important part of the Montreal Canadiens’ future and we will continue to follow his development with interest.”

Sabres sign a forward to an ELC

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Brandon Biro to a two-year entry-level contract. Sabres GM Jason Botterill on the signing:

“Brandon will bring a combination of skill, hockey sense and character to our organization. We’re confident that his four years at Penn State with Coach Gadowsky have prepared him well for the next phase of his development.”