NHL News: St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, and Boston Bruins

The Blues re-sign two

Jim Thomas: The St. Louis Blues have signed goaltender Ville Husso and defenseman Niko Mikkola to two-year, one-way contract extensions.

NHL investigating the Arizona Coyotes

TSN: According to Darren Dreger the NHL is investigating allegations that the Arizona Coyotes have been doing fitness tests for draft-eligible players that are in the Canadiens Hockey League.

“Now the OHL, the Western Hockey League, and the QMJHL all sent out emails to their respective junior teams asking that any contact be reported. Now according to sources, multiple teams have returned to say “yes, there has been contact.” It is clearly defined by the National Hockey league that there cannot be any physical testing before the NHL combine. If guilt is established, and again it’s an ongoing investigation, the Arizona Coyotes could face substantial fines. $250,000 or more per incident at the discretion of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.” Craig Morgan: Statement from the Arizona Coyotes: “We are aware of the reports. We have discussed the matter with the NHL and we will have no further comment at this time.”

Craig Morgan: The NHL is declining to comment on the situation at this time.

Backes won’t be reporting to the AHL

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: David Backes was waived back on January 17th and won’t be reporting to Providence of the AHL.

“After speaking with David, we have agreed that it is in the best interest of David and the Bruins for him not to play in Providence at this time,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in the statement. “David is fit and able to play, but in order to preserve all potential options for both David and the Bruins moving forward, we have decided this is the best course of action.”

TSN: The Boston Bruins have sent David Backes to the minors, but they’ve told him he didn’t have to report. Bob McKenzie notes that they don’t really need him right now, but they do need his roster spot. He’s collecting his full $6 million (pro-rated) salary now.