NHL News: Some Player Ideas For Continuing The Season

TSN: NHL players are also thinking about scheduling and are coming up with their own ideas for the rest of the season and playoffs.

Frank Seravalli: Going along with the health experts in that this could affect people into July or August, the players have suggested starting training camp at some point in July.

“Then play regular season games, potentially enough games to formulate the playoffs and have enough teams play the same number of games as also warmup games for the teams going to be in the playoffs and then start those playoffs in early August. Have the Stanley Cup awarded by late September and then begin a three- to four-week transition period in which you conduct the draft and free agency in October, followed by the start of a full 82-game regular season that would of course be on a condensed schedule starting then in November. Now, this is something that’s making its way to the NHLPA and at that point, they’re hoping that they could present something like this to the NHL where I’m told they’re ready and willing to consider any and all options at this point. The NHL is certainly not in a position to be closing the door on just about anything at this point.”

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that the NHL has heard at least some part of the players’ ideas. One GM had thought about a similar schedule option and has shared it with Gary Bettman.

“For him, it would be straight to a 16-team playoff in August/September, playoffs and the October off-season. The point that he makes about the October off-season, that’s the particular month for so many teams, especially southern United States, don’t want to have a lot of games and so perfect time in his mind to make the best of a tough situation. Have the off-season in October and start the regular season in November. His point is this: if the NHL tries to come back in May or June and there is a positive test, it shuts down the season again.”

There is the idea of a 20 to 24 team playoff, but one GM doesn’t think it makes sense to bring teams back for only a best two-of-three after being out eight-plus weeks.

One league source said it’s too early and there are no leading ideas.

