NHL News: Six Player Signings From Yesterday

Player signings from yesterday

TSN: The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman Johannes Kinnvall to a two-year entry-level deal.

The 22-year old recorded 11 goals and 29 assists in 51 games for HV71 of the SHL.

Gregg Krupa: The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a two-year entry-level contract.

The 23-year old was drafted 160th overall in the 6th round of the 2018 draft. Last season he posted a 2.13 GAA and 0.914 SV percentage in 45 games.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have signed defenseman Theodor Lennstrom to a one-year entry-level deal.

Lennstrom recorded three goals and 12 assists for Frolunda of the SHL.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed forward Linus Sandin to a one-year entry-level contract.

“We are happy to have Linus under contract for next season,” said Fletcher. “Our scouting staff has done an excellent job identifying him as a player who can come into camp and compete for a spot on our team right away. He works extremely hard and we expect him to add size, skill and tenacity to our forward group.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have signed forward Radim Zohorna to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 24-year old, 6′ 6″ defenseman recorded 10 goals and 12 assists in 56 games BK Mlada Boleslav.

“Radim is a smart player with good hockey sense that uses his big size to his advantage,” said Rutherford. “His ability to play all three forward positions will help provide depth to our forward group.”

Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Nils Hoglander to a three-year entry-level contract.

The deal carries a $891,667 salary ca hit with an AAV of $1.125 million. The deal includes a European Assignment clause.

Yr 1: $732.5K Base, $92.5K SB, $100K Perf Bonus, $100K GP Bonus

Yr 2: $832.5K/$92.5K SB/$200K PB

Yr 3: 832.5K/92.5K/300K