NHL News: Seth Jones, Kadri On Teammates, Burke On Phil Kessel, and the Kessel Trade Tree

Seth Jones takes to the ice

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones is able/permitted to skate as he is rehabbing from his ankle surgery according to NHL deputy commish Bill Daley.

Since the NHL was put on hold, players that are injured are allowed access for treatment.

TSN: Jones had ankle surgery on February 12th and was given a recovery time of eight to 10 weeks.

Feels nice to be back on the ice after a longggg 8 weeks! pic.twitter.com/DKM84MLvn9 — Seth Jones (@seth_jones3) April 5, 2020

Nazem Kadri on teammates who tested positive

Sportsnet: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was on Sportsnet 590 radio on Friday. He is “fairly certain” that two of his teammates who tested positive for COVID-19 are 100 percent recovered.

“ had some early symptoms and quarantined and isolated right away so kudos to them for taking it serious and taking care of the problem right away,” Kadri told Good Show on Friday.

Burke on the Phil Kessel trade

Brian Burke: “Phil was getting crushed in the media so I asked him if he wanted me to make space for him, go on a rant, yell at a reporter, whatever. He said “the only guys I care about the guys in the room. I appreciate it, but save your breath, I’m good.”

Phil Kessel Trade Tree