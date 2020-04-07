NHL News: Scheduling and Location Options … Player Options and Signings

Scheduling and location options

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The NHL and NHLPA continue to talk about finishing the season somehow, and the neutral site of Grand Forks, North Dakota has been talked about.

There are obviously numerous challenges for this, but they are exploring all options, and the sides will discuss other potential locations.

Players are concerned about future escrow payments – possibly as high as 35 percent.

John Shannon: Have been hearing that Manchester, New Hampshire could be another potential location for the NHL. “IF, and its a big IF…If the NHL was to resume the schedule over the summer.”

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Deputy commissioner Bill Daly:

“Depending on where you play those games and the format, we have modeling on how long it would take,” Daly said Saturday on TFP’s “The Hot Stove” on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio. “One scenario would be to play some regular-season games but not the full slate before you hit the playoffs. Obviously, you play as many games as you can play.”

Player options and signings

Lassi Alanen: Potential 2022 top draft pick Brad Lambert has used the option years on his HIFK contract, He’ll remain with HIFK for at least the next two seasons.

Matt Layman: The Arizona Coyotes have signed 2018 sixth-round pick David Tendeck. The goaltender signed a three-year entry-level deal.

Dan Milstein: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Alexander Barabanov.