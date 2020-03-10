NHL News: Santa Clara Banning Large Events, Sharks Issues A Statement

Rick Westhead: Santa Clara County Public Health Officier has banned all events that would draw in more than 1,000 people.

The ban goes into place on Wednesday, March 11th. The San Jose Sharks next home game is scheduled for March 19th against the Montreal Canadiens.

John Shannon: The NHL is aware of what Santa Clara County is planning with the bans and are going over their options. Options in no particular order:

1. Play to empty building

2. Neutral site

3. Play in Visitors building

4. Postpone and reschedule

Kevin Kurz: Statement from the Sharks last night:

“SAP Center at San Jose is aware of the County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department order to prohibit public and private mass gatherings through the end of March. We will adhere to the mandated guidelines. No events are scheduled at SAP Center until Tues., March 17. We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.”

Pierre LeBrun: As of this morning there has been no official decision made on the Sharks-Canadiens game on March 19th.

There is plenty time to see what transpires between now and the game to decide what will be the best course of action.