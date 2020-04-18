NHL News: Salary Cap, New Hampshire, and Dustin Byfuglien

No decision on if the salary cap will stay flat or not

Andy Strickland: The NHL players were told recently on a call that the salary cap will remain at $81.5 million for next season.

Pierre LeBrun: An NHLPA spokesman said that this is not accurate and that no decision on next year’s cap has been made. As mentioned a few weeks ago thinks they could freeze the salary cap for a few years at close to this seasons’ number or close to it is a possibility. Nothing has been decided.

Andy Strickland: This was told to morning by a prominent NHL agent. “There have been many ideas and scenarios presented to the players including the cap staying flat. At this point there are several variables that will determine the cap number for next season.”

Bettman talking with New Hampshire Governor

Ken Laird: New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu confirmed that he’s spoken with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of playing games in Manchester, New Hampshire. He said it’s “on the table.”

Dustin Byfuglien and the Winnipeg Jets mutually terminate his contract

NHL Public Relations: The Winnipeg Jets and defenseman Dustin Byfuglien has reached a mutual termination of this contract.

“The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that the Winnipeg Jets and player Dustin Byfuglien have mutually resolved the grievance filed by Mr. Byfuglien following his suspension by the Club in September 2019. Pursuant to the agreement, Byfuglien’s standard player’s contract with the Club has been terminated, effective immediately.”

Pierre LeBrun: Byfuglien is now an unrestricted free agent. If he decides he wants to continue playing he is able to sign with anyone.

Murat Ates: Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff: “As you can see, this isn’t about money for Dustin. We wish him well. I look forward to the day when he comes back into the arena and we have a great night for him.”

Frank Seravalli: Dustin Byfuglien has walked away from $14 million this year and next.