NHL News: Return to Play Committee, Board of Governors, MLSE, and Trudeau

Return to Play Committee call on Wednesday

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL-NHLPA Return to Play Committee have a call scheduled for Wednesday. It would be their fourth meeting.

11 to 14 teams interested in hosting games

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the NHL’s Board of Governors spoke for an hour and 45 minutes on Monday, with a good part spent on the 2020 NHL draft. The NHL will continue to discuss and a decision on whether to hold the draft in June could drag into next week. They also discussed the four city hub concept.

“NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also addressed governors about the league’s idea going to a four-site centralized format, tournament if you want. Eleven to 14 teams have put in bids to be one of those four sites. Now, Bettman apparently told governors as I’m told that yes, the players have concerns as Darren Dreger talked about last week about being in a bubble for three months. And that the league and the players’ association are trying to come up with solutions to that. Perhaps the players getting a break out of the bubble to go see their loved ones.”

Hoping for Phase 2 to begin in late May

TSN: Darren Dreger said the NHL is hopeful that Phase 2 could begin in late May. It is still too early to start the review process, but they are cautiously optimistic and will continue to monitor.

“The motto is simply better safe than sorry. Phase 2 though can’t really get started until the large majority of the NHL teams are able to open up and that means players coming back. But here’s an interesting twist to all of that. Even though a majority of clubs may be able to open up, unless they can all open up at the same time or around the same time, the NHL isn’t going to allow players to go to their club facility again until the majority are able to do that.”

TSN: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that MSLE has contacted them about being a host city for NHL games. They haven’t presented any details about a proposal as of yet.

“They’ve been in contact,” Ford said. “They’re coming up with a game plan, (the) NHL as a whole. They haven’t really divulged anything else as of yet, but we have had a conversation. “Once I get more information, I’ll be able to pass it along.”

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is interested in a proposal and Toronto Mayor John Tory said he’s had preliminary talks with the NHL about them possibly using the Scotiabank Arena.

Trudeau on the when the NHL is able to resume

TSN BarDown: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that if the NHL resumes their season, there won’t be any shortcut taken in Canada and that they will have to follow proper protocol.