NHL News: Some Facilities Can Reopen, Cost of Continuing Season, and No AHL Decision Yet

Richard Southern: Ontario Premier Rob Ford said that professional sport training facilities are allowed to reopen if each of the leagues has established health and safety protocols.

Lance Hornby: Premier Ford said that all NHL and NBA players that would return from the United States and Europe will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Facilities in Ontario can reopen but the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators players can’t just show up as the NHL hasn’t given the go-ahead for Phase 2 to allowing players in small groups to skate together.

The NHL is hoping by mid to late May for Phase 2, but not all cities may be permitted to, which has brought up some “potential competitive concerns.”

“Still not an acceptable mass,” Daly wrote in an email. “But moving in the right direction.”

About half the NHL markets are able to reopen their facilities, and possibly up to 22 by May 15th.

On the cost of continuing the season with no revenue from ticket sales

TSN: Two teams have said that it would cost $20 per test for players and staff according to Frank Seravalli. How often do you test? Daily tests could end costing millions. Sanitizing dressing rooms could cost $15,000 per day according to some teams.

“They’re still trying to figure out how the rest of the facility would need to be sanitized, but these are all mounting expenses. So far, to this point the NHL has determined that the juice would be worth the squeeze but we’ll see as these continue to add up.”

No AHL decision yet

Pierre LeBrun: The AHL had a call yesterday. There won’t be any decision announced on if they are canceling their season before Monday.

Bruce Garrioch: An executive said that 75 to 85 percent of the AHL revenues come from ticket sales. Playing in empty arenas doesn’t make sense.