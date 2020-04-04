NHL News: Regular Season, Olli Juollevi, Vegas and Ottawa, NHL Statement On Miller Incident

Today would have been the last day of the regular season

Canucks Juolevi 100 percent healthy

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Olli Juolevi said that he’s 100 percent healthy and that he will start training in the upcoming weeks.

Vegas owner and foundation donate a $1 million … Senators owner donates arenas and parking lot space

SinBin.Vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and team owner Bill Foley said that they have donated $1 million for the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force.

The money will go towards “purchasing necessary supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including surgical masks, N95-equivalent CDC-approved respirator masks, medical gloves and medical gowns as well as supporting other initiatives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Kelly Egan of the Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk offered up the Canadian Tire Centre, parking lots and three of their Sensplex arenas for temporary care centers. They would also staff the arenas.

NHL’s statement about the K’Andre Miller incident

Frank Seravalli: The statement from the NHL and New York Rangers on the person who took over a virtual chat with Rangers prospect K’Andre Miller and fans and made racial slurs towards Miller.

“The National Hockey League is appalled that a video call arranged today by the New York Rangers to introduce their fans to one of the League’s incoming stars, K’Andre Miller, was hacked with racist, cowardly taunts. The person who committed this despicable act is in no way an NHL fan and is not welcome in the hockey community. No one deserves to be subjected to such ugly treatment and it will not be tolerated in our League. We join with the Rangers in condemning this disgusting behavior.”

Jacob Trouba: “What happened today was inexcusable and cowardly. Racism has no place in the hockey community or the world. @kandre_miller we are excited to have you as a part of the @NYRangers and I look forward to having you as a teammate.”