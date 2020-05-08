NHL News: Premiers Talk To NHL, On TV Production, Devils, Phase 2, Prospects Fast-Tracking, and the Leafs Signing of Lehtonen

Three provincial Premiers have spoken with the NHL

Sportsnet: British Columbia’s Premier John Horgan has reached out to the NHL about hosting games. Both NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA head Donald Fehr have received letters from Horgan offering: “a place to potentially restart the NHL assuming the games would be played without audiences, but instead played for television.”

British Columbia’s health officer Bonnie Henry on the idea of Vancouver hosting fanless games: “these are the types of things that we need to think about.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs parent company MLSE has contact with Ontario Premier Doug Ford about hosting games.

The Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney spoke with commissioner Bettman last month

On TV production, Devils, Phase 2, days between seasons, prospects fast-tracking, and Leafs signing of Lehtonen

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: VP of Sportsnet and NHL Production Rob Corte said they are looking at many things if the NHL comes back – the safety of employees, reducing crews for televising games, how it could work, who to distribute signals, how to broadcast it, etc

“We are discussing everything. From virtual crowds to how we will shoot the game differently. Traditionally, when something happens in the game, producers are looking for reactions. In the crowd, on the benches, on the ice. Now we won’t have the fan element. Gives us the opportunity to look at new camera positions. Can we increase the complement of robotic cameras? This allows us more cameras with less operators. Can we mount more of them?” “Normally, we have designated camera positions, so we’re not obstructing fans. With no fans, can we move cameras into different spots? It’s not a definite, but the spidercam is used in tennis and football. It never works in hockey because the scoreboard is in the way. With no fans, can we move the scoreboard to the top of the rink and give everyone a different look?”

The New Jersey Devils interviewed Dallas Stars assistant coach John Stevens for their head coaching position.

Phase 2 won’t happen until at least June.

Players whose teams are already out of the playoff race aren’t thrilled about the idea of returning for meaningless games.

The NHL and the NHLPA agree that an offseason should be 45 to 55 days off between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

More drafted players may consider not having bonuses as part of their entry-level contracts to help fast track to the NHL. Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin did this and Nick Robertson isn’t far away.

Some teams weren’t thrilled with the Maple Leafs being able to sign European free agent defenseman Mikko Lehtonen. Some teams backed off when Jokerit indicated he had a year left. Others were told Lehtonen could get out of his contract for the right situation.