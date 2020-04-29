NHL News: Players Signings, 2020-21 Season, and the 2020 NHL Draft

Players Signings

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed 28-year old forward Gaetan Haas to a one-year, $915,000 contract. He had been a pending unrestricted free agent.

5 goals and 10 points in 58 games

On ice 48% 5v5 GF,

50.9% DFF,

48.3% Corsi

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes have signed forward Matias Maccelli to a three entry-level contract.

Maccelli was drafted 98th overall in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

Ansar Khan of MLive: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Mathias Brome to a one-year entry-level contract.

The 25-year old Brome scored 17 goals and added 26 assists in 52 games for Orebro HK of the Swedish League.

Aivis Kalnins: Vitjaz Podolsk of the KHL has signed Alex Semin to a one-year contract extension.

Quarantine to be extended

TSN: The NHL quarantine will likely be extended until mid-May from the current April 30th according to Darren Dreger.

There are still a ton of questions and concerns if the season were to continue.

Option to start the 2020-21 NHL season in December

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that one option that is still on the table is that the 2020-21 NHL season could start in December. Reasons being:

“The league doesn’t know if or when it can resume this season and how long it’s willing to go to end this season. I.E. We’ve talked about July/August for the playoffs. What if it goes into September or October? Which, by the way, is on the table.

I think to me, the most important factor in why you’d want to delay next season into December is fans in the building. There are a lot of teams that when next season comes, whenever that is, need fans in the building. It’s a gate-driven league. It’s one thing to finish the playoffs without fans. But they’re going to need revenue next year and when can you have fans? And when will there be a vaccine? When is it safe? Tough to say.”

If they were to start in December next year, they could play into July.

2020 NHL draft announcement could come next week

TSN: News on whether or not the NHL will hold the draft in June may not be announced until next week.