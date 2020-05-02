NHL News: Player Signings – Bruins, Flames, Oilers, Canadiens, Predators and Senators

Boston Bruins: The Bruins sign goaltender Jaroslav Halak to a one-year contract with a salary cap hit of $2.25 million.

Renaud Lavoie : Halak will get a $1.25 million bonus for 10 games played.

Calgary Flames: The Flames have signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to an entry-level deal.

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Filip Berglund to a two-year entry-level deal.

The 22-year old was drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft.

Yr 1: $700K Base, $92.5K Signing Bonus, $132.5K GP Bonus

Yr 2: $750K Base, $92.5K SB, $82.5K GP Bonus

Cap Hit $815.7K, AAV 925K

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens have signed Arsen Khisamutdinov to a two-year entry-level contract.

The Canadiens drafted the 22-year old Khisamutdinov in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

Nashville Predators: The Predators have signed defenseman Ben Harpur to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $700,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the AHL. He was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 22nd.

The 25-year old has appeared in 103 NHL games.

Ottawa Senators: The Senators have signed 24-year old defenseman Artem Zub to a one-year entry-level contract.

“We’re pleased that Artem has elected to pursue an NHL career here in Ottawa,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “Artem is a smart defensive defenceman who moves the puck well and who utilizes his strength and mobility to make plays. His extensive international resume will help him transition to a North American style of play but his key attribute is his sound ability to defend.”