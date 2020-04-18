NHL News: Player Signings – Blue Jackets, Blues, Lightning, Predators, and the Maple Leafs

Blue Jackets lock up one RFA goalie, have sights on another

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2.8 million.

He’ll get $2.2 million next year and $3.4 million in 2021-22.

Brian Hedger: After locking up pending RFA goalie Korpisalo. Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that they plan on extending restricted free agent goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a contract extension.

“It’s a great situation for us to have two talented young goalies and hopefully we’ll have both under contract soon.”

Blues make their signing in the past three days

Jim Thomas: The St. Louis Blues have re-signed Mackenzie MacEachern to a two-year contract extension. The deal is a one-way deal with an AAV of $900,000.

Lou Korac : Blues GM Doug Armstrong on their recent signings and the salary cap: “I think it’s been relatively smooth for us. The salary cap, I have a feeling is going to stay relatively close to where it’s at. That’s on the information that we’re getting second hand. But we weren’t expecting it to go up a lot anyway.”

Jeremy Rutherford: On the Blues signing Sammy Blais, Marco Scandella, and MacEachern this week,"- With uncertain salary cap/future, players want security so they're doing deals now.

– Armstrong wants to know who he’s got and what they cost so he can focus on Pietrangelo.”

Lightning sign a defenseman

Joe Smith: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Daniel Walcott to a one-year, two-way deal at a $700,000 AAV.

Puck Pedia: Walcott was a pending restricted free agent. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 draft.

He’ll get $700,000 in the NHL, $125,000 in the AHL with $165,000 guaranteed.

Walcott will be an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Predators sign a defenseman

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Alexandre Carrier to a three-year contract.

Maple Leafs sign an AHLer

Rob Del Mundo: The Toronto Marlies have re-signed 26-year old Scott Pooley to a one-year AHL deal.