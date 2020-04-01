NHL News: Player Signings, Avs Players, Isolation Period Extended, and Playing Less Affected Areas

Player signings

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender Roman Durny to a two-year entry-level contract. He’ll have a $807,500 salary cap hit with an $873,750 AAV.

Durny was drafted 147th in the 5th round of the 2018 draft.

Mike Morreale: The San Jose Sharks have signed John Leonard to an entry-level contract.

Leonard was a Hobey Baker finalist after leading Umass Amherst with 27 goals in 33 games.

He was drafted 182nd in the 6th round of the 2018 draft.

Two Avs players doing well

Ryan S. Clark: Colorado Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog said that he’s spoken with the two Avs players who tested positive and they said they have recovered and are doing well.

Isolation period extended … Playing less affected areas

Darren Dreger: The NHL announced that they have extended teams self-isolation period until April 15th.

TSN: Dreger on why extended the player isolation period.

“Well it’s all about the local isolation guidelines that are established by the local authorities. In fact, lawfully, the National Hockey League can’t go into the NHL facilities until those local authorities lift the ban. If you want to use the Washington Capitals as an example, Arlington, Va., has put a ban on all gatherings in that area until June 10. So this extension, April 15, might go well beyond April 15.”

TSN: On the idea of playing games in less-affected areas and with no fans. Pierre LeBrun: