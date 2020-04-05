NHL News: Peter Laviolette, Canadiens Re-Sign Daulphin, and Toronto Marlies Signings

Laviolette hopes to get back to coaching in the NHL one day

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: The Nashville Predators fired Peter Laviolette back on January 6th. His future plans include coaching again.

“Right now, I think I’m just focused on going back to what I found has worked for me as a coach and go back to that,” he said Friday. “I don’t have a team, I don’t have any players, but what I can focus on is what happens when I can go to a team and I can start to get involved with the players and the identity of the team and building that team, building the organization.”

Over 18 coaching seasons, Laviolette had an overall record 637-425-123 with 25 ties. He would have coached the United States at the 2020 World Championships this year if they hadn’t been canceled.

Canadiens re-sign Dauphin

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Laurent Dauphin. He signed a one-year, two-way deal.

The Canadiens acquired Dauphin from the Arizona Coyotes for Michael McCarron back on January 7th.

Marlies sign four players to AHL contracts

Toronto Marlies: The Toronto Marlies (AHL) signed defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer and forward Jeremy McKenna. Both signed two-year AHL contracts.

The 21-year old Hoefenmayer recorded 26 goals and 56 assists in 58 games for the Ottawa 67s (OHL) this past year. He was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes 108th overall in the 4th round of the 2017 draft.

The 20-year old McKenna recorded 40 goals and 42 assists in 57 games for the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL).

Mike Augello of Hockey Buzz: The Toronto Marlies signed undrafted college free agents Gordie Green (Miami University) and Bobby McMann (Colgate) to AHL deals.

The 23-year olds signed for two-years.