NHL News: Panthers, 68-Game Rollback, and Senators Members Recovered

Panthers sign a prospect
Cole Schwindt: Signed an entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers.
A 68-game standings rollback
Frank Seravalli of TSN: Gary Bettman said that full regular season would be the best-case scenario but may not be possible and all alternatives are being considered.
There are some teams that have played 71 games, with the lowest total being 68. Rollback the teams who have played more and base the season on 68 games. The OHL did this for their draft order – rolled back to 61 games.
If the NHL did this, here would be the playoff matchups.
Central Division
1 Colorado vs. WC2 Vancouver
2 St. Louis vs. 3 Dallas
Pacific Division
1 Vegas vs. WC1 Nashville
2 Edmonton vs. 3 Calgary
Metropolitan Division
1 Philadelphia vs. WC1 Carolina
2 Washington vs. 3 Pittsburgh
Atlantic Division
1 Boston vs. WC2 Islanders
2 Tampa vs. 3 Toronto
No positive tests for the Blue Jackets
Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that as of Tuesday no player has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Senators players and staff recovered
Bary Rubinstein of NHL.com: Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith said that the two players and four organizational members who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
“Everyone’s doing good,” he said Wednesday. “The good thing is that everyone that had didn’t have horrible symptoms, you know, what we’re seeing on TV and in some of the people that have really struggled. Some guys didn’t feel well. But being athletes, they all got through it.
“And they’re all on the other side of it now. … I think it’s important that you see this disease doesn’t spare anyone … actors and actresses, rich, poor, you’ve got to make sure that you stay safe, and I’m really glad that everyone that was involved in our organization and on that plane (during a three-game trip through California from March 7-11) is now doing well.”