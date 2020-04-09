NHL News: Panthers, 68-Game Rollback, and Senators Members Recovered

Panthers sign a prospect

Cole Schwindt: Signed an entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers.

A 68-game standings rollback

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Gary Bettman said that full regular season would be the best-case scenario but may not be possible and all alternatives are being considered.

There are some teams that have played 71 games, with the lowest total being 68. Rollback the teams who have played more and base the season on 68 games. The OHL did this for their draft order – rolled back to 61 games.

If the NHL did this, here would be the playoff matchups.

Central Division

1 Colorado vs. WC2 Vancouver

2 St. Louis vs. 3 Dallas

Pacific Division

1 Vegas vs. WC1 Nashville

2 Edmonton vs. 3 Calgary

Metropolitan Division

1 Philadelphia vs. WC1 Carolina

2 Washington vs. 3 Pittsburgh

Atlantic Division

1 Boston vs. WC2 Islanders

2 Tampa vs. 3 Toronto

No positive tests for the Blue Jackets

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that as of Tuesday no player has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Senators players and staff recovered

Bary Rubinstein of NHL.com: Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith said that the two players and four organizational members who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.