NHL News: Owners Conference Call, Another Positive Test For The Senators, and the Oilers Sign A 2019 Draft Pick

Owner conference call tomorrow and the NHLPA talking to each team

Darren Dreger: Tomorrow team owners will have a conference with financial issues and escrow expected to be discussed on the call.

Darren Dreger: “ Board financial projections and possibilities, including as per CBA and possibilities with the PA will be primary agenda items on Mondays NHL owners call. Everyone is deep in the process of contingency financial planning. “

Pierre LeBrun: The NHLPA is talking to players on each team on a team-by-team basis. They are trying to keep everyone informed of what is going on.

Another positive test for the Senators, more results coming

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators announced yesterday that another member of their team has tested positive for the COVID-19. There were 52 people on the team charter earlier this month on their road trip through California. Eight have been tested with two being positive – not all results are known. There could be more positive tests coming.

The Senators said in their statement that 44 of the people on the trip haven’t experienced symptoms. All have been instructed on March 14th to self-quarantine.

Oilers sign their 2019 second-round pick

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have signed 2019 second-round pick Raphael Lavoie to an entry-level contract.

Since his birthday is late 2000, he’ll be eligible, and most likely will play in the AHL next season.

Bob Stauffer: “Lavoie, a 6’4″, 198 pound RW had 38-44-82 in 55 GP with Halifax and Chicoutimi this season.

After winning a WJC with Canada, Lavoie was traded to the Sagueneens where he had 20-18-38 in 25 GP.

High probability he will play NEXT season in Bakersfield.”