NHL News: Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, Summer Olympics and the Playoffs

A Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19

Hailey Salvian and James Mirtle of The Athletic: A member of the Ottawa Senators is in isolation after showing mild symptoms of COVID-19.

The Senators played the Los Angeles Kings on March 11th in LA, the day before the Brooklyn Nets were in town. Four members of the Nets have tested positive for the virus. The Senators also played in San Jose and Anaheim before that and could have caught the infection there.

All Senators are in isolation now.

Chris Johnston: “One thing worth considering here: Ottawa played in San Jose on March 7 — one of the three games at SAP Center held after officials in Santa Clara County recommended against holding large-gathering events.”

Abbey Mastracco: “So, here’s the way it works at Staples Center with the locker rooms:

– There is a visitor’s NHL locker room

– A visitor’s NBA locker room

– The Kings use the NBA locker room for postgame media”

David Pagnotta: Have been told that the Senators used the same dressing room as the Nets.

Chris Johnston: The Senators had returned a couple of players to Belleville (AHL) after their trip to California and they were to “self-isolate.” None of those players tested positive for COVID-19.

Radulov’s results not known yet … No travel restrictions for Stars players

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov was tested for COVID-19 on Friday. As of yesterday afternoon, the Stars still didn’t have the results.

Sean Shapiro: Stars GM Jim Nill said a couple of days ago that there are no restrictions for Stars players to not fly back to their home countries if they wanted too.

Summer Olympics still on track, which would play a role in any NHL playoff decision

Rob Longley: IOC statement on the 2020 Summer Olympics in Toyko: “The IOC remains fully committed to Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.”

Pierre LeBrun: Any Olympic decision would play a part in the NHL’s decision-making process for potential playoff scheduling.

The Olympics are scheduled for July 24th to August 9th. The NHL playoffs could run deep into July if the NHL season resumes.