NHL News: Oilers and Flames Lay Off Some Employees, and Some Player Signings

Oilers and Flames temporarily lay off some employees

Frank Seravalli: The Edmonton Oilers have temporarily reduced their staff of 139 employees and cut back salaries on the remaining people who are working from home.

There is a fund that will pay the people who were laid off 75 to 90 percent of the salary.

They also announced that their senior staff and business executives will give up 50 to 100 percent of their pay.

Calgary Flames: Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation have temporarily laid off about 150 employees for 60 days effective April 13th. The remaining staff of about 150 will take a 10 to 25 percent pay reduction.

Employees who were temporarily laid off will still have their benefits and qualify for unemployment insurance while they are out of work.

Player signings from yesterday

Elliott Teaford: The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Jack Badini to a two-year entry-level contract and defenseman Hunter Drew to a three-year entry-level contract.

Alexander Kinkopf: The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Michael Chaput to a one-year, two-way contract.

Chaput put up 16 goals and 13 assists in 47 games for the Tucson Roadrunners’ this past season. He was the captain of the team.

John Hoven: The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Tyler Madden to a three-year entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: Madden will have a base salary of $832,000 and a signing bonus of $92,500 for each year of the three-year deal. He carries a $925,000 salary cap hit.

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk to an entry-level contract. Pasichnuk had been playing for Arizona State.

There had been around 20 teams that had shown some interest in Pasichnuk.