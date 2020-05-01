NHL News: No October Magic, Gate League, Canadiens, Brent Seabrook, and Samuel Bolduc

Bettman sees “no magic” for a starting next season in October

Chris Johnston: Gary Bettman said on NHL Network that the NHL is okay with staring the 2020-21 season in November or December as “There’s no magic for next season of starting in October as we traditionally do.”

NHL is a gate driven league compared to other leagues

Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press: The NHL relies the most on ticket sales compared with the MLB, NBA, and NFL.

“While TV revenues dominate big time games, ticket sales still account for around 37% of the NHL’s money, 30% in baseball, 22% in NBA basketball, and 15% in the NFL. The figures vary year to year, but it’s a significant chunk of the pie.”

Canadiens players’ on resuming the 2019-20 season

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault on idea of players leaving their families for two to three months to finish the season and the playoffs: “If the players have a say on it via a vote, I’m not sure that it will be a positive one.”

Eric Engels: “What’s becoming clear in these conference calls with Canadiens players is that, unless they have a chance to play playoffs by way of some extended format, they’d rather just get ready for next season. Gallagher said the team is pretty much all on the same page. Echoed by Danault.”

Eric Engels: “I see some people misinterpreting this. Don’t get bogged down in the crazy playoff scenarios qualifier. Bottom line is the Canadiens see themselves as out of it right now and would prefer to move on with their off-season and prepare for next season.”

Seabrook feeling great

Scott King of NBC Sports: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith had his third and final planned surgery back in February. He’s got three to four more months of recovery but is “feeling great.”

“Parchy (Troy Parchman: Blackhawks equipment manager) is making up some Rollerblades for me, so that will be nice to hopefully get out soon and be able to skate on the streets or however we’re going to do that. But I think I’ve been progressing pretty good and I’m just looking forward to getting back with the team and being able to skate as I’m sure everybody is.”

Islanders sign their 2019 2nd round pick.

New York Islanders: The Islanders have signed 2019 2nd round pick Samuel Bolduc to a three-year entry-level contract.

The defenseman recorded 11 goals and 32 assists in 61 games this past season with Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL.