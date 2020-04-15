NHL News: Quarantine Period Extended, Brandon Carlo, and Anton Slepyshev

NHL extends the quarantine period

NHL Public Relations: Statement on the NHL’s Self-Quarantine recommendations.

“The NHL, following consultation with our medical experts, as well as with representatives of the NHLPA, has made the decision to extend the self-quarantine recommendation for NHL Players, Coaches and Hockey Staff through and including Thursday, April 30. The self-quarantine had been in place through April 15.”

On potentially canceling next seasons All-Stars game and/bye week

David Pagnotta: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said they haven’t decided on whether they’d need to cancel the bye week and/or the All-Star game next season if they began next season late.

David Pagnotta: If they were to cancel the bye week, it would need to be signed off by both the NHL and the NHLPA.

Carlo had been ready to return

Joe McDonald: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo said that he was ready to return from his concussion when the NHL season was put on hold.

On Slepyshev signing for two years with CSKA

Chris Johnston: The Edmonton Oilers did make a contract offer to Anton Slepyshev and had hoped to bring him back.

Cap Friendly: When Slepyshev’s two-year KHL deal expires he’ll be 28-years old and the Oilers will no longer retain his rights. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent.

Jim Matheson: The Oilers were only offering Slepyshev a one-year contract. He would have been a UFA after.

Jim Matheson: Oilers GM Ken Holland on Slepyshev deciding to sign with CSKA: “At end of day I’ll find another bottom six forward. We found Josh Archibald. We found Riley Sheahan.”

Jim Matheson: Tax implication likely played a big part in Slepyshev staying in Russia.