NHL News: NHL Notes, Dale Hawerchuk, Ratings, Player Signings, and Colby Cave

NHL Notes

Luke Fox: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that it would likely take about two to three weeks of players skating to get back into game shape after the quarantine is lifted.

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL is still willing to push back the start of the 2020-21 season until November if it means completing some version of this season.

They would cancel next year’s All-Star Game and bye week and have playoffs run into late June if need be.

Last treatment for Hawerchuk

Eric Hawerchuk: Dale Hawerchuk had his final chemo treatment in Barrie yesterday: “We hope” this is the end of a long journey but he’s ready for anything. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. Means the world to us.Thinking of you all #DaleStrong“

Canadian sports station rating down

Bob McCown: TSN and Sportsnet’s ratings are down 75 percent this month.

Entry-level Signings

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a three-year entry-level contract.

“Kevin worked hard this past season to become one of the top goaltenders in the QMJHL,” said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s positionally sound, has good lateral mobility and has proven adept at reading the play. Since being drafted, he’s been diligent about understanding what he needs to do both on and off the ice to be ready to be a pro goaltender. He’s shown an ability to make timely saves and, with more seasoning, should have an opportunity to secure wins for this team in the future.”

Sens Communications: The Senators have signed defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to a three-year entry-level contract.

Chicago Blackhawks: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed a defenseman Ian Mitchell to a three-year entry-level deal.

When the contract kicks in and what he AAV are, haven’t been determined yet because the current season is on hold.

Chris Kuc on NHL.com: Mitchell on joining the Blackhawks organization.

“I want to be a Blackhawk for a long time. I’m really happy with being a prospect of theirs. I’m excited to hopefully get started with them soon. When I get there I can hopefully make an impact and help the team win.”

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on Mitchell.

“He’s such a good skater, very involved in the play. He does a little bit of everything for that team as their captain. I think it bodes well how he’s going to transition to the NHL. I think his game lines up exactly how we want to play. He’s a fun player to watch.”

