NHL News: NHL-GM Conference call, League Employees Salary Cut, And A Few Player Signings

NHL conference call with GMs, and NHLPA constantly updating players

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL had a conference call yesterday with GMs – basically just updating situations and on what was discussed on the Board of Governors call.

The GMs had a lot of questions about the NHL draft, the combine, draft lottery, schedule and playoffs, and free agency, but the NHL didn’t have a lot of answers yet as it’s still a little early.

Pierre LeBrun: “NHLPA has been in constant communication with players. Had executive board (player reps) call last week and there’s another one planned for this week. Plus team-by-team player calls with NHLPA over the past week. Hundreds of players have been on calls with NHLPA overall.”

League employees have salaries cut

Emily Kaplan: The NHL cut their league office employee salaries by 25 percent in hope that they won’t have to layoff anyone during the shutdown.

Hurricanes sign brothers

Carolina Hurricanes: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forwards and brother, David and Jason Cotton.

David signed a two-year deal and will get $700,000 and $832,500 in the NHL, $70,000 in the AHL. He’ll receive a $185,000 signing bonus.

Jason signed a one-year deal and will get $700,000 in the NHL, $50,000 in the AHL and a $25,000 signing bonus.

“David and Jason both had very productive senior seasons this year,” said Waddell. “We’ve been pleased with David’s progress over his four years at Boston College, and his brother Jason was recently named a Hobey Baker Award Finalist. We’re excited to see what they can accomplish at the professional level.”

Prospect signings

Chris Peters: Minnesota Wild 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson signed a two-year contract with Frolunda.

In his first season with Leksands in the SHL, the defenseman recorded four points in 39 games.

Canadiens Prospects: Montreal Canadiens prospect Joni Ikonen signed a two-year contract with Ilves (Liiga).

The Canadiens do retain his rights until June 1st of 2021.