NHL News: NHL and NHLPA form a Return to Play Committee … St. Louis A Hosting Option

NHL and NHLPA form a Return to Play Committee

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The NHL and NHLPA are talking and have formed a “Return to Play Committee” and will have regular meetings.

NHL members – Gary Bettman, Bill Daly, Colin Campbell and Steve Hatze Petros.

NHLPA members- Don Fehr, Mathieu Schneider, Don Zavelo, Steve Webb, John Tavares, Connor McDavid, James van Riemsdyk, Mark Scheifele and Ron Hainsey.

They are discussing concepts and not so much on the details. There is a lot at stake if they continue their season and then have to shut it down again.

Bill Daly told TSN that if there is one or multiple positive tests, they may not have to shut down the entire season. Daly when asked to clarify comments to ‘Slap Shots:

“Everything depends on precise circumstances. I’m not about to go through a million fact patterns that are different and completely hypothetical. “I’m fully comfortable with our level of knowledge and the experts we have retained to make the right decisions.”

Sources say that Toronto and Columbus are two of the front-runners to be host cities.

With a low Canadian dollar, setting up in Canada may be more beneficial than in the US to help keep costs down.

Pierre LeBrun: (As of yesterday morning) The return to play committee has held two meetings and will be doing virtual weekly meetings.

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL and NHLPA are talking daily since the season was put on hold. Things are still in Phase 1 which is self-isolation. Phase 2 is having small groups working out and skating at NHL facilities in areas that such groupings are allowed. Not known when Phase 2 can begin.

** Pierre LeBrun: “and again, because I feel I need to add this disclaimer every time I update things, there may not be any hockey again this season. The NHL/NHLPA will plan for it, but doesn’t mean they can pull if off.”

St. Louis could be a hosting option

Andy Strickland: St. Louis could definitely be one of the cities that is capable of hosting 8 teams. They have three state of the art ice sheets for practicing and the Enterprise center is equipped to host three games a day.

Andy Strickland: St. Louis is in consideration as a potential site.

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: If the NHL re-opens and tries to play out the regular season in four locations, the schedule will be altered and they would only divisional teams and not who the original schedule had laid out.

“Whatever format they come up with is (simply) to play games,” Armstrong said. “You can’t look at it as what would’ve happened. That ship has sailed.