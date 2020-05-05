NHL News: Maple Leafs Snag The Top European Free Agent Defenseman … Sharks Sign A Forward and A Goaltender

Maple Leafs snag the top European free agent defenseman

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed European free agent Mikko Lehtonen to a one-year, entry-level contract.

He was viewed as the top defenseman that was playing in Europe this past season.

Chris Johnston: Lehtonen’s deal doesn’t include any performance bonuses.

Like with the signing of Alexander Barabanov, Lehtonen is another much needed cost-controlled signing.

Cap Friendly: Lehtonen will be an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Bob McKenzie: Lehtonen is shoots left and played the left side this year. He did play on the right side for Finland at the World Championship. He, and along with several other Leafs are left-handed candidates to play on the right side. Travis Dermott probably has the most experience playing on the right side.

Sharks sign a forward and a goaltender

Dan Milstein: The San Jose Sharks have signed KHL goaltender Alexei Melnichuk.

This past season Melnichuk posted a 1.68 goals-against average with a .930 save percentage in 16 games with SKA St. Petersburgh.

Kevin Kurz: Source saying that Melnichuk’s decision came down to the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Curtis Pashelka: Melnichuk’s deal is for two years with an AAV of $925,000.

The Sharks also signed forward Fredrik Handemark to a one-year deal worth $792,000.

Brian Witt of NBC Sports: On the Alexei Melnichuk signing.