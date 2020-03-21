NHL News: League and GMs To Talk Again Next Week … Player Signings

NHL, GMs to have another conference call next week

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL and team GMs will be having another conference call on Tuesday. It will likely just be another update. Teams will have plenty of questions but it’s likely that a lot of them can’t be answered at this time.

TSN: NHL deputy commish Bill Daly said they’ve been in almost constant communication with the NHLPA, teams, GMs, and medical experts. HRR will greatly be affected if the remainder of the regular season is canceled. Next season’s salary cap number is down the list of things they are worrying about right now.

“(It’s) really somewhat artificial because it is a function of what we and the players’ association agree it to be,” he said. “What that means, what that number is, whether it can fit existing contracts and the like is all something that ultimately we’re going to have to work out. “It’s important, but there are a lot of other things we have to focus on.”

If they are able to at least get the playoffs going, they need to find an option “that has integrity and that’s fair.”

Getting a full 82 game season for 2020-21 is paramount for the league.

Flames sign two college defensemen

Frank Seravalli: The Calgary Flames have signed college free agent Connor Mackey.

Pat Steinberg: Flames GM Brad Treliving after the signing of Mackey: “Connor moves well for a guy his size. He’s probably generated as much hype around him as any player, as any college free agent this year.

“We’ve been tracking him ever since his USHL days. He’s a player who does everything well.”

Frank Seravalli: The Flames have also signed college free agent defenseman Colton Poolman from North Dakota. Colton’s older brother Tucker plays for the Winnipeg Jets.

Darren Dreger: Scouting reports on Poolman and Mackey: “Poolman is considered a hard defender with high character. Mackey may develop into a top 4 at some point. He’s a mobile Dman who can play against top players.”

Rangers sign a forward

New York Rangers: The Rangers have signed forward Austin Rueschhoff to an entry-level contract.

Rueschhoff recorded 12 goals and 14 assists in 36 games this past season at Western Michigan University.

Blues sign a 2018 draft pick

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed 2018 fifth-round pick Hugh McGing to a two-year, two-way entry-level contract. McGing has spent the past four seasons at Western Michigan University.