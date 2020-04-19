NHL News: LA Kings, Players Delay Pay, and Fehr On Neutral Site Games

Kings sign goalie to ELC

Ontario Reign: The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Jacob Ingham to a three-year entry-level contract.

Players hold off a decision on paychecks until next month

Pierre LeBrun: The players have decided to hold off on a decision regarding their last paycheck, which was due on April 15th. They decided yesterday to defer any decision until May 15th.

The sense is that by then the NHL and NHLPA may have a better idea if there will be any more games played this season.

The players have been discussing whether to give up some of their paycheck or all of it to help with escrow.

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL told team owners to make the final three player payments when they suspended the season. Two checks came in March, and one in April.

Fehr on neutral site playoff games option

TSN: NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr said he hasn’t talked to the NHL about neutral site playoff games.

“Other than the general understanding that they’re looking at all possibilities, which includes neutral sites — neutral being defined as a place that isn’t a home base for an NHL team,” Fehr told ESPN. “We haven’t had those discussions yet.”

There are a lot of things that would need to be worked out and approved involving a lot of levels.