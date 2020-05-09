NHL News: International Games Postponed, Capitals, Rangers and Canadiens

International games postponed

NHL Public Relations: The NHL and NHLPA have postponed all 2020 International events.

“The National Hockey Leauge and National Hockey League Players’ Association today announced the postponement of its 2020 international games.

The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our international presence. We hope that our fans overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward to being back with them in 2021.”

Chris Johnston: Part of the suspended games is the 2020 Global Series.

Capitals to terminate Leipsic’s contract

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have put Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Rangers sign Wall

New York Rangers: The Rangers have signed goaltender Tyler Wall to an entry-level contract.

Canadiens and Romanov agree to an entry-level deal

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have agreed to terms with defenseman Alexander Romanov. When the deal kicks in hasn’t been determined yet due to the season being on hold.

“We are very happy to confirm that we have come to an agreement with Alexander Romanov. Alexander is a young, solid, and very reliable defenseman who is determined to pursue his career in the NHL. He is part of our group of young prospects, and we strongly believe he will become an important asset of our defensive squad for years to come,” said Canadiens general manager, Marc Bergevin.”

Eric Engels: Romanov’s agent Dan Milstein: “As soon as the border opens and he’s allowed to come, he looks forward to joining the team right away.”

Elliotte Friedman: The contract won’t be signed until they know if he can play this season.

Eric Engel of Sportsnet: An Eastern Conference executive: