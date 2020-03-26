NHL News: Injury Updates and Player Signings

Guentzel could return for the Penguins if the season continues

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford said that there have been no Penguins players who have been tested for COVID-19.

Mike DeFabo: If the season were to continue, forward Jake Guentzel could be ready to return. He was expected to be ready for the end of April or early May. GM Rutherford:

“I would expect that, knowing Jake Guentzel, he’s going to be ready… The reports that I’ve had, there haven’t been any setbacks at this point.”

Hurricanes could get two defensemen back

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: If the season were to continue, the Carolina Hurricanes could get defensemen Sami Vatanen and possibly Dougie Hamilton back.

“That would be a positive,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Wednesday. “If you get those guys back in the lineup, suddenly now the team looks a lot different with a Dougie Hamilton and Sami Vatanen in your lineup. Suddenly that corps looks pretty impressive. That would be interesting to see if that happens.”

Defenseman Brett Pesce is unlikely to be back as he’s likely out until October.

Canadiens, Sabres and Predators sign players yesterday

Montreal Canadiens: The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Olofsson would have a $750,000 salary in the NHL and $250,000 in the AHL, with $350,000 guaranteed.

Olofsson got into three games with the Canadiens last season and 59 with the Laval Rocket of the AHL.

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a three-year, entry-level contract. Sabres GM Jason Botterill:

“We are very pleased with Mattias’ growth both at Western Michigan and on the international stage. He possesses a unique combination of size, speed and skill, and we look forward to working with him on his next steps as a pro.”

Nashville Predators: The Nashville Predators have signed forward Tommy Novak to a two-year, entry-level contract.