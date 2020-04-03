NHL News: Hobey Baker, KHL, Sharsk and Canucks Injury Notes, and Player Signings

Hobey Baker Award Finalists

Hobey Baker Award: The three finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker are Jordan Kawaguchi, Scott Perunovich and Jeremy Swayman.

KHL confirms Admiral to miss next season

Igor Eronko: The KHL confirms that Vladivostok Admiral will skip next season because of the COVID-19 situation. The plans are that they would return for the 2021-22 KHL season.

No Sharks or staff showing symptoms

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson yesterday on COVID-19: “To date, none of our players or hockey staff have displayed any symptoms of the virus. None of them have been symptomatic or needed any test either, which has allowed testing to be for those who need it.”

Sharks and Canucks injury notes

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson said that forward Tomas Hertl is ahead of schedule after he tore his left ACL and MCL back on January 29th.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Wilson said the forward Logan Couture and defenseman Erik Karlsson are getting closer to being “all the way back.”

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent for Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland: “Mike is back in Brandon working out and experiencing zero symptoms.”

Player signings

New York Rangers: The Rangers have signed college free agent forward Justin Richards to an entry-level contract.

Richards recorded 14 goals with 11 assists in 34 games for the University of Minnesota Duluth this past season.

The 22-year old recorded a total of 26 goals and 40 assists during his three years at school.

Chris Kuc of NHL.com: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Andrei Altybarmakyan to a two-year entry-level contract. The deal carries an $817,500 AAV.

Altybarmakyan was drafted 70th overall in the third-round of the 2017 NHL draft.

John Dietz: Blackhawks signing yesterday:

1. Forward Matthew Highmore – 2 years and $1.45 million.

2. Goalie Kevin Lankinen – 2 years and $1.6 million.

3. Forward Evan Barratt – 3 years and $2.61 million.

4. Forward Andrei Altybarmakyan – 2 years and $1.635 million.