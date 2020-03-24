NHL News: GM Conference Call, CHL Cancels Season, and Player Signings

Conference call for the GMs today

Darren Dreger: The NHL GMs will have a conference call today. Among the topics they are likely to discuss include playoff scenarios, the draft, and free agency.

The CHL cancels playoffs and the Memorial Cup

Canadian Hockey League: The CHL and all of the regional leagues (WHL, OHL, and QMJHL) have canceled the 2020 playoffs and the Memorial Cup.

Frank Seravalli: “2020 marks the first time since its creation in 1919 that the Memorial Cup will not be awarded. The Memorial Cup, established to honour fallen soldiers of World War I, persisted through the Spanish Flu that first year in 1919 – which resulted in cancellation of the Stanley Cup.”

Ontario Hockey League: The OHL announces the canceling of the 2020 playoffs. Commissioner David Branch:

“This is a very difficult decision. In times likes this, the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans and the general public is paramount. The environment that we currently find oursleves in is much more important that the game of hockey, and we all have a part to play in getting through these difficult times together. It is our hope that this decision will help contribute to our society reaching a positive outcome, one in which our players can return to the ice in our passionate hockey communities and assist in the overall healing process.”

Player signings

Minnesota Wild: Wild GM Bill Guerin announced the signing of forwards Adam Beckman and Damien Giroux to three-year entry-level contracts.

Michael Russo: “Beckman, the WHL scoring champion, is expected to return to junior next year with Spokane. Not AHL-eligible (too young)

Giroux, who led Saginaw with 44 goals, can return to the OHL or turn pro with Iowa.”

Adam Kimelman: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed 2016 6th round pick Tanner Laczynski to an entry-level contract.

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract extension.

Salary breakdown:

2020-21: $700K (NHL), $120K (AHL)

2021-22: $750K (NHL), $125K (AHL)

2022-23: $750K (NHL)

Jordan LaBarder of NHL.com: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Dawson DiPietro to a one-year, entry-level contract.