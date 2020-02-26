NHL News: Five Teams Who Are Better After The Trade Deadline

Hockey fans have been wondering about their NHL teams and what moves they would make at the trade deadline. From the weakest teams to the strongest contenders, it was a busy 2020 NHL trade deadline. Once the 3 PM EST deadline closed yesterday, it was reported that 32 deals were completed, involving 28 teams and 55 players. With the race for the Stanley Cup in full swing, the general managers made their final moves to add strong players. Fans were excited as their teams gained winning players.

Boston Bruins

Boston added some size in Brett Connolly and some speed and scoring with Ondrej Kase a few days earlier. It was obvious that the Bruins were concerned about a lack of size and strength for their offense. Adding the 6’3″ Connolly who plays both wings effectively addresses that instantly. Kase adds scoring depth to a team that relies heavily on their first line to put up points.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Using the trade deadline to their advantage, the Pittsburgh Penguins restructured their forward group by acquiring Patrick Marleau, Conor Sheary, and Evan Rodrigues. Pittsburgh made serious moves to build their scoring potential. They have great depth and defense. Currently, the Penguins are two points behind the Capitals. Reshuffling their forwards could result in closing the gap to bring them in reach of the championships. They are looking like the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017. Fans speculate about whether the trades will help the Penguins win again. Regardless, Pittsburgh made big moves with an eye towards winning their division.

Vegas Golden Knights

Thanks to the Golden Knights, Las Vegas is known for much more than casinos and online slots. The youngest NHL team made one of the biggest moves in the trade deadline. Gaining Robin Lehner, they bolstered their goalkeeping capabilities. A Vezina Trophy finalist, Lehner will pair well with the Knights’ current goalies. As they approach the playoffs he will make for a great alternative. This was a last-minute move that reshuffled the deck in favor of the Golden Knights. Gaining one of the strongest goalkeepers in the NHL, the Golden Knights greatly strengthened their defensive capabilities. Additionally, Vegas also acquired offensive players Martins Dzierkals and Nick Cousins. After the trade deadline, the Golden Knights’ surprise move turned them into serious contenders.

Philadelphia Flyers

During the trade deadline, Philadelphia took the opportunity to bolster their scoring potential. They completely changed their depth by gaining Derek Grant and Nate Thompson. Their acquisitions strengthened the Flyer’s playoff push. Additionally, their trades were made for versatility. With an eye towards strengthening their depth, Philadelphia gave themselves options when facing different teams. With the ability to rotate players according to need, the Flyers have given themselves a stronger team for the playoffs.

Washington Capitals

By the end of the trade deadline, the Capitals gained one of the best scorers in the league. They also fleshed out their defense with Branden Dillion and Ilya Kovalchuk, adding key pieces to their team. Additionally, they gained offensive player Daniel Sprong as a new forward. Washington was careful with their trades. By focusing on defense and gaining a sniper in Kovalchuk, they bolstered their few weak spots. These trades crafted a better, more well-rounded team. Having a strong offense already in place, they deepened their team’s capabilities by solidifying their defense. The Capitals crafted a strong team with their trades, giving them a solid shot of making it to the Stanley Cup.

Hockey fans are speculating about which NHL teams have gained the advantage following the trade deadline. With the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers adding to their offense, they broadcast their intent to win the Stanley Cup. The Washington Capitals gained a major scorer and strengthened their defense to make a more well-rounded team. However, the biggest winners of the trade deadline were undoubtedly the Vegas Golden Knights. Acquiring a new goalie has reshaped their prospects for the season. Consider the teams above, when speculating on the greatest beneficiaries of the trade deadline.