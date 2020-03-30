NHL News: Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes Investigation, and Playing Into August

Oilers don’t want Broberg coming over just yet

Jim Matheson: The Edmonton Oilers have told 2019 first-round pick Philip Broberg they want him to remain in Sweden for another season before coming over to North America.

Broberg played last season in the SHL as an 18-year old defenseman and averaged 14 minutes a night.

GMs want Coyotes investigation resolved ASAP

Craig Morgan of The Athletic: Darren Dreger of TSN reported late last week about some GMs concerns about the leagues’ investigation of the Arizona Coyotes for possibly testing of draft-eligible players. Dreger reports that some players took videos of their flexibility and stretching. Multiple sources have made similar accusations but didn’t have instances or examples. GMs want the issue dealt with in a timely manner.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly on the NHL’s investigation:

“No update and no timeline right now. All I can say is that we are continuing to review the matter and will make an announcement at an appropriate time.”

The season could go into August if it resumes

Shannon Coulter of Sportsnet: Deputy commish Bill Daly said that NHL could play into August.

“I will say that it remains our hope, if not our goal, to be playing hockey sooner than then,” Daly said Friday, as reported by NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika. “Depending on how things play out, we’d love to be playing sometime in the spring, and then if we have to leak into early summer, we’d love to have that problem. But I don’t think we’re far enough along in understanding where this is going to know what’s possible at this point in time. “We think if we were required to, we might have the ability to play in August. If we have to fit games in, we’ll find ways to fit games in.”

They’d want to hold mini-training camps to get players back into game shape before any playoff games. The NHL wants a full 2020-21 regular season.