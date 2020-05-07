NHL News: Ducks Re-Sign Two, Kings Would Be Fine With A June Draft, Statements From/On Brendan Leipsic

The Anaheim Ducks re-sign two

NHL.com: The Anaheim Ducks have signed defensemen Christian Djoos and Jani Hakanpaa to one-year contract extensions.

The 25-year old Djoos was a pending RFA and had been acquired by the Ducks at the trade deadline from the Washington Capitals.

The 28-year old Hakanpaa would have been an unrestricted free agent.

The LA Kings would be ready for a June draft … Jeff Carter still rehabbing core injury

Elliott Teaford of the OC Register: The Los Angeles Kings are continuing their draft prep as if there is going to be a draft next month at some point. GM Rob Blake said they are interview prospects over video conference call.

The Kings have held meetings with their coaching to go over what worked and what didn’t. Exit interview with players hasn’t taken place.

If the NHL season were to continue in the next couple of months, injured forward Jeff Carter wouldn’t be able to return. He’s been out since with February 18th with a core injury.

If/when the NHL gets back going, Blake expects that rosters could be expanded by five to eight players.

Dennis Bernstein: Not all GMs think that holding the NHL draft in June is a terrible idea.

LA Kings GM Rob Blake said they are comfortable with whenever they decide to hold it. They have most of their draft prep done, and the only thing they really missed out on is the post-season viewing of prospects.

Statements from and on Brendan Leipsic

TSN: Statement from Brendan Leipsic after comments he made towards women and other NHL players surfaced yesterday.

“Yesterday my friend’s Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of.” Adding, “I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions.” “I am committed to becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals spokesman: “We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media. We will handle this matter internally.”

NHL.com: A statement from the NHL on comments made by Washington Capitals Brandan Leipsic and Florida Panthers Jack Rodewald: