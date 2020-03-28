NHL News: Daly On Continuing The Season, Blue Jackets, Panthers, and Player Signings

Daly on continuing the season

Sirius XM NHL: NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on an NHL season: “I sent something out to the managers today. We would hope to be in a position where we can resume play sometime in the spring. And then if we reconsider early summer, that’s something we would deal with. That would be a good problem to have.”

Blue Jackets and Panthers will continue to pay employees

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets president Mike Priest let staff know yesterday that there won’t be a reduction in staff and that they are not expecting to have to reduce their salaries.

Staff will continue to work from home for the next “several weeks.”

Emily Kaplan: Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola said that all full-time salaried employees will retain their jobs and won’t have their salary cut.

Player signings

Anaheim Ducks: The Anaheim Ducks have signed 2019 first-round pick Trevor Zegras to a three-year entry-level contract.

Zegras played one season at Boston University where he scored 11 goals and added 36 points in 33 games.

“We are happy to get this contract done and start Trevor’s professional career,” said Ducks Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. “He’s got quite a bit of work ahead of him, but we know he’s got the talent and intelligence to be an impactful NHL player.”

Ryan S. Clark: The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed defenseman Jacob McDonald to a two-year contract extension.

Cap Friendly: The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Jack Ahcan to a two-year entry-level contract. He will carry a $925,000 salary cap hit with an AAV of $1.1375 million.

Cap Friendly: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed 2016 2nd round pick Wade Allison to a two-year entry-level contract. The right winger will carry a $925,000 salary cap hit with an AAV of $1.1375 million.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed 2018 second-round pick Scott Perunovich to a two-year entry-level contract.

The defenseman spent three years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.